Takata Expected To Plead Guilty, Pay Penalty For Hiding Air Bag Problem

Japanese auto parts maker, Takata Corporation, is expected to plead guilty in court Monday and agree to pay a $1 billion penalty for hiding a deadly air bag inflator problem.

The company is scheduled to be in U.S. District Court in Detroit Monday.

Last month the company agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and three executives were indicted on charges of falsifying test reports.

Takata air bags can explode, spewing shrapnel into the car, injuring drivers and passengers.

Takata air bags have killed at least 16 people, and injured more than 180 worldwide.