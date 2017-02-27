Bill Under Consideration Could Allow Farmers To Kill Wolves That Threaten Livestock

Pressure is building in congress on whether Gray Wolves should be taken off the endangered species list.

A bill currently under consideration would allow farmers to kill a wolf if it threatens their livestock.

Representatives from Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Wyoming have asked House Speaker Paul Ryan for a fast floor vote before cows and sheep start giving birth this season.

A Senate committee from Wisconsin says farmers need to be able to defend their livestock.

Right now, both sides are waiting for federal appeals to court to decide whether it should uphold a lower court ruling that put wolves back on the endangered list.