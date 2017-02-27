Corporation Awarded Millions To Remove Boardman Dam - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Corporation Awarded Millions To Remove Boardman Dam

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded millions to remove a Traverse City dam.

The contract totals $6.3 million.

Michels Corporation from Wisconsin will remove Boardman Dam.

This is part of an environmental restoration effort that includes upgrading fish passage, wildlife habitat, restoring wetlands and establishing native plant communities.

The contractor is scheduled to begin work this spring and finish by December of 2018.