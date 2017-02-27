Special Report: Reaction To Repeal And Replace

People enrolled in the health insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act are unsure of what the future might hold.

That's because one of the cornerstones of Donald Trump's presidential campaign was to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

It's former President Obama's signature health care law requiring every American to have health insurance.

In this special report, 9&10’s Adam Bartelmay spoke with three self-employed women, all working in the same office, who are worried about losing their current level of health care coverage.

"If they take away a program, then what happens to the people that had it and now they don't again," says Gretchen Knoblock.

Gretchen Knoblock is one of three women who work together in a Traverse City office.

All of them are self-employed, but collaborate on different aspects of home design, from landscaping to architecture to interiors.

And they all have different living situations.

Gretchen is single.

Colleen Shannon is a single mother of one.

And Kristin Trojanowksi is a married mother of two.

They are part of the 345,000 plus Michiganders who carry health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

“I did not have any insurance at all until ACA and I was able to get insurance through that program,” says Knoblock.

Gretchen was skeptical about the ACA at first because it requires everyone to have some form of health insurance.

“Nobody likes to be told that they have to have something,” adds Knoblock. “I want to make that decision on my own, if it's the right thing for me."

She even skipped the first year it was in effect and paid the penalty but enrolled when her business income became steadier.

“The peace of mind is great and it was far more affordable than I thought it was going to be," says Knoblock

Single mother, Colleen, was self-insured for only catastrophic health events and says she was always seeing huge premium increases.

“I would liken it to paying a high membership to be part of an insured club that covered almost nothing,” says Colleen Shannon. “But, at least I could say I was insured and that's about all it did for me before."

That's not to say her costs haven't gone up under the ACA.

"It didn’t go up in cost as much as it did year to year with my private insurance," says Shannon.

But, the choices have decreased as more insurance companies opt out of the Michigan marketplace.

The number of them went from 14 last year to 10 this year, and premiums increased an average of 14.2 percent among those companies, that's according healthinsurance.org.

“It still is a hardship, but it's much better than when I had private insurance," adds Shannon.

Colleen says she receives subsidies to help pay for it and feels better knowing that if something happens, it won't break the bank.

"I don't feel like I have to say to my son: don't get on that skateboard because we can't afford that broken arm," explains Shannon”

For Kristin Trojanowski, neither she nor her husband have access to employer provided health insurance that meant insuring privately.

But since the ACA went into effect, it has spelled financial relief.

“It was huge because we had gotten to the point where we were paying $1,800 a month to have our family of four covered and that was with a high deductible," says Kristin Trojanowski.

She says they now have the freedom to be more proactive with their health.

“We all don’t just go to the doctor when we're on death's door," adds Trojanowski.

For the three women who work in this office, the relief knowing they have good insurance has turned into uncertainty, even fear, because it's not yet known what will happen to the ACA.

"I'm worried,” says Shannon. “Because if it goes away, it's going to be catastrophic for most families."

The question everyone is asking: What will the ACA be replaced with?

There hasn't been a concrete plan offered by the Trump Administration.

But President Trump has promised whatever it is, the provisions about not discriminating against people with pre-existing conditions and keeping children on their parents' insurance until they're 26 will stay.

That doesn't reassure these women about what the rest of the plan might look like or if they'll get to keep what they have.

“If it's not this plan,” adds Knoblock. “If this isn't the right one, come up with a better one and that's what I feel we don't have.