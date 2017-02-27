President Trump Holds First Governor’s Ball

President Donald Trump is looking ahead to another busy week as he prepares to release his revised executive order on immigration.

This comes all while he deals with the fallout after another cabinet nominee withdrew his name from the hat.

The president held his first Governor's Ball Sunday night at the White House, where he addressed a variety of topics; from his dropping approval ratings, to reworking the Affordable Care Act.

Now, the Trump Administration has another task on its plate after the President's pick for Secretary of the Navy, Phillip Bilden, withdrew his name for consideration.

Bilden says he withdrew because he's concerned about privacy and was having difficulty separating himself from his business interests.

But despite the set-backs, Trump is offering words of confidence to his supporters.

“I can say that after four weeks, it's been a lot of fun,” says President Donald Trump. “But we have accomplished almost everything we have started out to accomplish. There's some big problems in the world, you know that very well. But we're very happy with the way things are working and we have made a lot of promises over the last two years and many of those promises already are kept. So we're very honored by that.”

The President will make his first address to a joint-session of congress on Tuesday.

And on Wednesday, he is expected to sign a new refugee and immigration executive order.