Angie’s List Report: Air Duct Scams - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Angie’s List Report: Air Duct Scams

Posted: Updated:

Ever wonder if those ads for duct cleaning are too good to be true?

While there are reliable, qualified duct cleaners out there, there are also scammers who use low prices to get in the door and then scare homeowners into expensive and possibly unnecessary work.

Today's Angie's List Report helps you avoid the untrustworthy types.