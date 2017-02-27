Actor Bill Paxton Dies At Age 61

Actor Bill Paxton died at the age of 61.

He died of complications from surgery, according to a family representative.

Paxton has more than 90 acting credits, including acclaimed roles in "Titanic," "Apollo 13," "Twister" and "Aliens."

He was nominated for three Golden Globe Awards in the best actor category for his work in "Big Love" and the 1990s miniseries, "A Bright Shining Lie."

After a 40-year career, Paxton leaves behind a wife and two children.