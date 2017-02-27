Hillman Man Arrested For Driving Drunk After Crashing Into Tree

A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital after the car he was riding in crashed into a tree.

State police say the driver of that car was drunk.

It happened Saturday at the intersection of Klein Road and Slieff Rd in Montmorency County.

The car was heading east when the driver lost control and ran off the road, hitting a tree.

The passenger that was hurt was taken to Mid-Michigan Regional Medical Center

The 30-year-old driver from Hillman was arrested for driving drunk and causing an injury.