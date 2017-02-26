Hundreds Gather To Remember Traverse City West Coach Mike Wilde

A beloved coach remembered, hundreds gathering to honor the life of Traverse City West Coach Mike Wilde.

Wilde passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night.

He coached at TC West for the past 30 years and was most recently the girl’s varsity basketball head coach.

Sunday, family, friends, students and staff gathered at the high school for a memorial service.

They shared memories of Coach Wilde and spoke of the legacy he leaves behind.

Those who knew him say the number of people attending Sunday's memorial shows just many lives Coach Wilde impacted.

“As I pulled in the school, first thought was wow there’s a lot of people here already and second thought is, its not that surprising because of the people he has touched. It’s clear that he made an impact on a lot of people in this town,” says Sean Finnegan, basketball coach.

Many say they'll honor Coach Wilde by passing on all the lessons he taught them.