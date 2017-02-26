Fire Tears Through Petoskey Factory Building

Flames could be seen for miles as fire tore through a factory building in Petoskey.

Multiple fire departments worked for hours to put out the fire at ZD Metal Saturday night.

The Resort/Bear Creek Township Fire Department Fire Chief says they believe the fire started from magnesium around 10:30 p.m.

They were able to get the fire under control in a couple of hours but had to let the magnesium burn off.

The chief says there were workers inside when the fire started. At least one had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still looking for a cause but say it may have been caused by an accident.

The chief says the building is not completely destroyed but the owners are speaking with their insurance company about what to do next.

Northern Michigan's News Leader had a crew on scene and will bring you more information once it's available.