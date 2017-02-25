Dozens Injured as Truck Crashes Into Crowd at Mardi Gras Celebration

A driver plowed into a crowd of people in New Orleans at the Mardi Gras celebration.

The crash happened Saturday evening.

Witnesses say a truck was speeding down the road when it sideswiped another car.

The truck then swerved into a crowd of people

It is not clear if the driver’s actions were intentional but police say they do not think this was an act of terrorism.

About a dozen people are in critical condition and that number could rise.

The investigation is ongoing.