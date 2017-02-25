Dozens Injured as Truck Crashes Into Crowd at Mardi Gras Celebration

Breaking news into the newsroom right now, the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office says a man capsized in a kayak on the back waters of Mio Pond near Camp 10 Bridge.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office says a man capsized in a kayak on the back waters of Mio Pond near Camp 10 Bridge.
A man could face charges following a weekend dog attack in Big Rapids.
A man could face charges following a weekend dog attack in Big Rapids.
Update: U.S. 31 in Mason County is back open after a car accident.
Update: U.S. 31 in Mason County is back open after a car accident.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are still searching for the people who shot-up multiple cars and homes with BB guns. The spree happened over the weekend.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are still searching for the people who shot-up multiple cars and homes with BB guns. The spree happened over the weekend.
A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning.
A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning.
Two people are under arrest after police say they cashed stolen checks in Big Rapids.
Two people are under arrest after police say they cashed stolen checks in Big Rapids.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired another unidentified projectile off its east coast.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired another unidentified projectile off its east coast.
A downstate man is recovering this afternoon after deputies say he fell off an ATV.
A downstate man is recovering this afternoon after deputies say he fell off an ATV.
An 85-year-old Midland man with Alzheimer's is back home safe Monday morning after missing for more than 24 hours.
An 85-year-old Midland man with Alzheimer's is back home safe Monday morning after missing for more than 24 hours.
The Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association team state championships are set to take place Saturday at school sites.
The Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association team state championships are set to take place Saturday at school sites.