Bearcub Outfitters Hosts Fundraiser For Petoskey Camp

A fundraiser for a northern Michigan camp, going on even though the weather forced a change in plans.

Bearcub Outfitters in Petoskey is hosting a fundraiser in their store after the Torchlight Snowshoe Event was canceled earlier in the week because of the lack of snow.

The snowshoe event has been going on for years to raise money for Camp Dagget, a local camp for kids.

But this year Bearcub Outfitters canceled it because of the warm weather.

They still wanted to raise money for the camp so they're hosting a raffle in their store this weekend.

People can come buy raffle tickets for a chance to win different items and gift cards form the store.

The money raised helps the camp pay for equipment, scholarships and many events in the summer.

“We still want to help. The community is so sad, they love doing the snow shoe outing, but they do love to support the camp as well, so this is a great way to come into the store and still feel like they are helping,” says Alex Lapp, store manager.

The fundraiser continues tomorrow during store hours.