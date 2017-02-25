Past And Present Members At Harbor Springs Church Meet After Former Youth Director Arrested

Members at a Harbor Springs church, meeting after their former youth director was arrested earlier this week, accused of recording teenage girls showering in his home.

Church members say Benoni Enciso, Had been a youth director at Stutsmanville Chapel in Harbor Springs since last spring.

Enciso was charged Thursday for having child sexually abusive material, surveilling an unclothed person, eavesdropping and using a computer to commit a crime.

Court documents say an 18-year-old was visiting Enciso with her family at his home when she found an I-phone recording her in the shower and a similar video of her 15-year old sister.

A former church member told 9&10 news Enciso has been accused of inappropriate behavior before.

9&10's Taylor Jones was at Stutsmanville Chapel as the church discussed what's next for them,

“We have to come back together as a family and rebuild the church,” says Elise Page. Former church member.

Past and present members of Stutsmanville Chapel in Harbor Springs met Saturday to talk about their concerns after former youth director Benoni Enciso was arrested, accused of recording two teenage girls showering in his home.

“Any allegation against any child needs to be taken seriously and why would we put our kids in the line where something could happen?” Said Page.

Some former church members have said Encisio was accused of inappropriate behavior in the past and they want to know was he was hired in the first place.

The church says they do full background checks on potential employees and Enciso's name never came up on any sex offender registry and he did not have a criminal record when he was hired.

“What I hope first is we reach out to all the family members of the church to see if they have kids that could have been affected and first make sure that doesn't happen. Second, any of the leadership that was involved during the hiring, we are hoping they are going to do the right thing and step down,” says Jason Couther, former church member.

Church leaders say Enciso’s employment with the church has been terminated and are looking into his time while he worked there and what this means for the church going forward.

“We have had some dialogue with different people that have left the church, we have been listening and we're hoping everyone can come together, get the same message get the same information. I know there is going to be questions, but were going to answer them to the best of our ability. This church has a long history, it’s deeply rooted in families and this family needs to heal and it’s going to start with dialogue, forgiveness and prayer,” says Thom Blanck, church leader.