Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Airlifts Man Off Beaver Island

Saturday morning a man who was suffering from a life threatening illness had to be airlifted off Beaver Island.

An air crew from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City attempted to reach the island but heavy fog forced them to return to the airport.

A second crew left the air station and they were able make the trip after the weather broke.

They took the man to Cherry Capital Airport where he was transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center.