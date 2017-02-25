Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Airlifts Man Off Beaver Island

A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning.
Breaking news into the newsroom right now, the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office says a man capsized in a kayak on the back waters of Mio Pond near Camp 10 Bridge.
A downstate man is recovering this afternoon after deputies say he fell off an ATV.
Two people are under arrest after police say they cashed stolen checks in Big Rapids.
Update: U.S. 31 in Mason County is back open after a car accident.
The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.
A man could face charges following a weekend dog attack in Big Rapids.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired another unidentified projectile off its east coast.
A man is accused of shooting and killing eight people on Saturday in Mississippi. Police are investigating why.
As we get older our vision changes, but is there a way to turn back the clock when it comes to the eyes?
