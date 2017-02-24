Grand Traverse Boat Show Bringing Thousands to Traverse City

Boat lovers filling the Grand Traverse Resort this weekend, for the annual Traverse City Boat Show.

The 11th annual event brings 3,000 people to Traverse City each year.

From speed boats, to jet skis, docks and equipment, it’s the place to find multiple dealers all under one roof.

And a chance to get a feel for many different styles of boats.

And it’s something many look forward to, across Northern Michigan, but overall an important event for the boating industry.

“Traverse City is a very important boating market. Our proximity to Lake Michigan and all the inland lakes and so it's really kind of a bell weather, and people pay attention to it. And so if we do well here, it is an indication that the rest of the country will do well,” says Andrew MacDonald, the show producer for the Traverse City Boat Show.

The show runs Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm, and again on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Admission for adults is $6 and $2 for kids.