Grand Traverse Boat Show Bringing Thousands to Traverse City

A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning.
The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.
Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday.
An 85-year-old Midland man with Alzheimer's is back home safe Monday morning after missing for more than 24 hours.
A man was convicted of operating a plane while drunk in federal court.
In this update, a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents in Grand Traverse County pleaded guilty.
Many characters came to life this weekend at the Cherry Capital Comic Con at the Grand Traverse Resort.
A moment decades in the making for an 89-year-old World War 2 Veteran.
The Lake County prosecutor says a local principal was arrested over the weekend.
