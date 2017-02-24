Project Tourism Encouraging Businesses to Expand In Northern Michigan

“I think there are a lot of folks out there that are looking for ways to grow but they might just not know how,” says Mike Busley.

Creating an opportunity for Northern Michigan businesses to dream and expand.

It’s the goal of a new project.

The Michigan Tourism Strategic Plan's Development Committee created Project Tourism.

It’s a chance for Northern Michigan businesses in 10 different counties to expand and bring in more tourists.

And to make it interesting, they are making a competition out of it to see which businesses will kick start this project.

9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington give us a look at what project tourism is all about and how businesses can apply.

“Tourism is growing in the state of Michigan. Pure Michigan is very successful, so all of that kind of advertising, we need to back it up with product,” says Mike Busley.

Branching of off the Pure Michigan campaign the Michigan Tourism Strategic Plan's Product Development Committee is looking to help expand mom and pop businesses in Northern Michigan.

“People come to Michigan for an authentic experience. We're not Disneyland or Paris or L.A., we're authentic. You can encounter a little brewpub or b&b or a canoe trip. All these little business make a difference and that's what they remember when they go home so we want to strengthen those businesses,” says Mike Busley.

And what better way than with a competition. Mike Busley is a successful business owner, and a member of the development committee. He says the process is simple, beginning with these questions.

“What is your idea? What is your business? How much do you need? What will it get for you? How will it benefit the tourism industry? And how will it benefit our region,” Mike Busley says.

To apply, businesses must be in the northwestern counties of the Lower Peninsula. That includes Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet. Businesses must employ less than 100 people and make less than 10 million a year in sales. The first prize winner will see $7,000 for their special project.

“We're aiming at the kind of the second stage business. Not a start up, and not a very mature business. Somebody who is just in the growth phase,” Busley goes on.

The project, catching the attention of Jay Harrington. He and his wife own a creative services firm, but have expanded into blogging, and launching an outdoor based children’s brand and events.

“Last summer we spent time building the Fairy Trails over at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. We brought the Traverse City street piano to town on Front Street. We would use this as an opportunity to add to that, the vibrancy of town through amazing events that this region offers,” Jay Harrington says.

Applications are due by March 15th. Finalists will be selected on March 17th.