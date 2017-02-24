Grand Traverse Co. Drivers, Towing Companies React To Return Of Winter Driving

Friday morning many roads were a disaster.

9&10's Megan Woods found out how drivers and towing companies dealt with the mess.

“I don't think people were really that prepared for how heavy and gross it was going to be.”

A few days with temperatures in the 50s and 60s can do that to a driver.

Brickyard Towing Owner, Greg Nienhouse says, “A lot of people get real comfortable with the nice dry roads, but what will happen when the snow starts falling as quick as it did and as wet and heavy as it is, it's like one of the first snowfalls of the year people just aren't thinking about it.”

Drivers like Rachel Woodruff who were on the roads early Friday morning had to re-adjust quickly.

“It was a little sketchy, it was a little dangerous, but for me it was taking it slow and being careful.”

The combination of snow, rain and freezing rain made that re-learning process particularly challenging.

Woodruff says, “It was heavy it was really heavy and wet and most cars don't do that great in the slush.”

Brickyard Towing responded to more than 30 service calls from Thursday night when the snow started coming down to a little after noon Friday.

Nienhouse says, “Everything it ranged from accidents, slide offs, dead batteries, people lock their keys in their cars, cars just quitting people hitting deer.”

With more snow to come this weekend Brickyard Towing suggests drivers need to stay in the winter mindset.

“Always just remember to slow down give enough room between you and the next person to be able to stop in time and just be careful.”