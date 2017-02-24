Grand Traverse Co. Drivers, Towing Companies React To Return Of - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Drivers, Towing Companies React To Return Of Winter Driving

Posted: Updated:

Friday morning many roads were a disaster.

9&10's Megan Woods found out how drivers and towing companies dealt with the mess.

“I don't think people were really that prepared for how heavy and gross it was going to be.”

A few days with temperatures in the 50s and 60s can do that to a driver.

Brickyard Towing Owner, Greg Nienhouse says, “A lot of people get real comfortable with the nice dry roads, but what will happen when the snow starts falling as quick as it did and as wet and heavy as it is, it's like one of the first snowfalls of the year people just aren't thinking about it.”

Drivers like Rachel Woodruff who were on the roads early Friday morning had to re-adjust quickly.  

“It was a little sketchy, it was a little dangerous, but for me it was taking it slow and being careful.”

The combination of snow, rain and freezing rain made that re-learning process particularly challenging.

Woodruff says, “It was heavy it was really heavy and wet and most cars don't do that great in the slush.”

Brickyard Towing responded to more than 30 service calls from Thursday night when the snow started coming down to a little after noon Friday.

Nienhouse says, “Everything it ranged from accidents, slide offs, dead batteries, people lock their keys in their cars, cars just quitting people hitting deer.”

With more snow to come this weekend Brickyard Towing suggests drivers need to stay in the winter mindset. 

“Always just remember to slow down give enough room between you and the next person to be able to stop in time and just be careful.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:09:34 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-28 22:36:14 GMT

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

  • Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:00:01 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:03:54 GMT

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

  • International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:23:36 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:42:40 GMT

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    •   