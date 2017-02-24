'Baby Laylah" Death Investigation: Newaygo County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Stepfather for Child Abuse, Murder

The stepfather of a 14-month-old baby girl is charged with abusing and killing her.

The investigation started after someone called Child Protective Services to a Newaygo County home last week.

That's where they found Baby Laylah Heether unresponsive.

She died Tuesday, a week later, in the hospital.

Court documents say her stepdad -- Wayne Brown -- was home with her at the time.

He is now charged with her murder.

9&10's Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman spoke with the Newaygo county prosecutor about the case.

Wayne Brown is charged with 1st-degree murder and 1st-degree child abuse.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Department refuses to talk about the case.

But court documents reveal more of what happened leading up to today's charges.

The documents say Wayne Brown, 29, told investigators that Baby Laylah was watching cartoons on Valentine's Day when she fell off a couch.

In those same documents, medical examiners from YWCA reported that her injuries could only have been caused by physical abuse, saying “trauma is the only thing that could have caused these injuries.”

Newaygo County Prosecutor Robert Springstead says top investigators from state police and the sheriff's department are still actively investigating.

“I’ve authorized two very serious charges,” Springstead says. “Of course, Mr. Brown has entered a ‘Not Guilty’ plea and these are merely allegations while the case is pending. We’ve taken this situation very seriously. The Newaygo County Sheriff's Department in conjunction with the Michigan State Police have worked diligently on it since the allegations first arose. They’ve dedicated a number of top investigators on the case and the facts of the case are still evolving.”

The prosecutor also said Brown pleaded not guilty in court this morning.

The family spokesman talked with Northern Michigan’s News Leader on Thursday and Friday.

He says this is a small victory in a war after tragically losing their baby girl.

Brown's probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 6th, with a preliminary exam scheduled later that month.