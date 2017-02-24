Charlevoix County Man Sentenced for Resisting Arrest, Father's Case Still Pending

A Charlevoix County man who admitted to driving drunk and resisting officers was sentenced to jail Friday.

Deputies arrested Jared Martin in October.

They pulled him over for driving on a flat tire and found a brandy bottle in the car.

When Charlevoix County deputies tried to arrest Martin he resisted and they tased him twice on See Rd.

At that time, deputies say Jared's father, Steve Martin, pulled up and tried to run them over with his truck.

A deputy shot Steve in the arm.

Jared was sentenced to six months in jail.

Friday, he apologized in court for the incident.

"I just want to say I'm sorry," Jared Martin said. "I regret what I did. It seems that I've been sober for a little bit now, I've got a lot better outlook on life."

The judge denied Jared work release because he violated bond by drinking and smoking marijuana.

Steve's case is still pending.