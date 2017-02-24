Charlevoix County Man Sentenced for Resisting Arrest, Father's C - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Charlevoix County Man Sentenced for Resisting Arrest, Father's Case Still Pending

Posted: Updated:

A Charlevoix County man who admitted to driving drunk and resisting officers was sentenced to jail Friday.

Deputies arrested Jared Martin in October.

They pulled him over for driving on a flat tire and found a brandy bottle in the car.

When Charlevoix County deputies tried to arrest Martin he resisted and they tased him twice on See Rd.

At that time, deputies say Jared's father, Steve Martin, pulled up and tried to run them over with his truck.    

A deputy shot Steve in the arm.

Jared was sentenced to six months in jail.

Friday, he apologized in court for the incident.

"I just want to say I'm sorry," Jared Martin said. "I regret what I did. It seems that I've been sober for a little bit now, I've got a lot better outlook on life."

The judge denied Jared work release because he violated bond by drinking and smoking marijuana.

Steve's case is still pending.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:09:34 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-28 22:36:14 GMT

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

  • Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:00:01 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:03:54 GMT

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

  • International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:23:36 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:42:40 GMT

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    •   