Former Harbor Springs Church Members Speak Out After Youth Director Arrest

Church members are talking publicly after their now former youth director was arrested, accused of recording teenage girls showering.

Former members of the Stutsmanville Chapel in Harbor Springs say Benoni Enciso, also known as Jon, was the youth director there.

Enciso now faces charges of having child sexually abusive material, surveilling an unclothed person, eavesdropping and using a computer to commit a crime.

Court documents say an 18-year-old was visiting Enciso with her family at his home.

She found an iPhone recording her in the shower and a similar video of her 15-year-old sister.

The former church members say he's been accused of inappropriate behavior before.

"I'm baffled that even with them knowing the allegations and the allegations were with a young girl, a child, that they were so okay with bringing him in to work with the youth is mind boggling to me," former Stutsmanville Chapel member Amber Coutcher said.

The Stutsmanville Chapel released the following statement:

"Benoni “Jon” Enciso was arrested on Tuesday on charges related to conduct which occurred at his home in Boyne City, Michigan. Mr. Enciso was employed as an administrator at our church at the time. The church screens the background of potential employees prior to offering them employment; this process includes checking whether or not a person is listed on a sex offender registry and reviewing their criminal history. At the time of his hiring Mr. Enciso was not listed on any sex offender registry, nor did he have a criminal record. Following the disclosure of the allegations made this week, Mr. Enciso’s employment with the church was terminated. The church will be fully cooperating with the Boyne City Police Department as it investigates this matter. While the family involved were not parishioners of our church, our hearts and our thoughts are with them at this time. We would encourage anyone with additional information to reach out to the Boyne City Police Department (231) 582-6611."

Enciso will be back in court next week.