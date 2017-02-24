M-DOT Offers Plow Truck Tracking Online - Northern Michigan's News Leader

M-DOT Offers Plow Truck Tracking Online

Posted: Updated:

When the roads get rough, there is technology that now allows you to check it out without having to brave it yourself. 

M-DOT now has tracking for their plow trucks on their website.

It's an interactive map that shows traffic incidents, weather cameras and more.

They launched the plow tracking last year in the Kalamazoo area and now it's statewide.

M-DOT says it's a great tool to give people as much information as possible.

"People can see that camera view so they can see what the roadway looks like and they can also be assured that we actually have staff out there working in those winter conditions to plow the roads as quick as possible," M-DOT communications representative James Lake said. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Harbor Springs Man Leads Police, Deputies on 3 County Chase

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:09:34 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-28 22:36:14 GMT

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

    A Harbor Springs man led police on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties Sunday morning. 

  • Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Woman Assaulted Twice in One Night in Traverse City

    Friday, May 26 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:00:01 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-05-26 16:03:54 GMT

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

    Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday. 

  • International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    International Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours after Police Find 'Potentially Explosive Device'

    Sunday, May 28 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-05-28 21:23:36 GMT
    Sunday, May 28 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-05-29 00:42:40 GMT

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    The International Bridge is back open after being closed for nearly two hours Sunday.  

    •   