M-DOT Offers Plow Truck Tracking Online

When the roads get rough, there is technology that now allows you to check it out without having to brave it yourself.

M-DOT now has tracking for their plow trucks on their website.

It's an interactive map that shows traffic incidents, weather cameras and more.

They launched the plow tracking last year in the Kalamazoo area and now it's statewide.

M-DOT says it's a great tool to give people as much information as possible.

"People can see that camera view so they can see what the roadway looks like and they can also be assured that we actually have staff out there working in those winter conditions to plow the roads as quick as possible," M-DOT communications representative James Lake said.