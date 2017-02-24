Cadillac Residents, Businesses Deal With Power Outages

The burst of winter weather caused power lines to come crashing down.

More than 1,000 people in Cadillac were in the dark all day.

This is definitely not a typical Friday night for The Timbers restaurant in Cadillac.

Usually, this is one of their busiest times as people trickle in for dinner and the start of their weekend, but the wintry mix left them in the dark all day.

“No good on a Friday or any other day, but really no good day on a Friday,” says Meike Lorenz, manager at The Timbers.

Tumbling trees and ice on power lines blanketed several parts of Cadillac.

Friday evening some places in town were waiting for crews to fix what Mother Nature broke.

Janeen and Tom Kiel were at work when they heard the news.

“We were just coming home from work and now we are going to the resort I work at, Evergreen, and stay there for the night,” says Tom.

They are just some of the people who had to make adjustments because of the winter weather.

“I've been down that road before. You’re cold, and you have to figure out what you're going to eat if you don't have a gas stove,” says Janeen.

Local businesses, like The Timbers, are also forced to turn away customers on one of their busiest nights.

“A day with no business on a weekend, and it definitely hurts. We will get by, but it definitely doesn't help us, but what can you do? You can't cook without power,” explains Lorenz.

They still have a staff member inside, waiting to see if power will come back on.

“We will have someone here all day. We are going to have to know when it comes on to get everyone here,” says Lorenz.

The Consumers Outage Map says the restoration time for this area is around 11:30 Friday night.