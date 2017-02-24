State Education Leaders Make Plans To Expand Computer Science Education

State education leaders met at Baldwin High School and announced the state will expand computer science education.

Many schools say they are excited about the program and that the initiative is a welcome change.

Across the state, students will be able to participate in a pilot program that teaches kids basic computer sciences and how to code next school year.

The state superintendent says that the program will start with middle schoolers and he hopes those children will take more advanced classes in high school.

They say that the opportunity of more advanced classes will open up more paths for students’ later education.

Baldwin schools say they are excited to have the ability to teach the classes.

“We started hearing the buzz about this opportunity and we learned more about it as the year progressed, and then we decided we were going to go for it. We have two of our teachers that have been accepted to teach,” Dr. Stiles Simmons, Superintendent of Baldwin Public Schools says.

Right now less than 50 percent of high schools offer advanced computer science classes.