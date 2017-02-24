Man Gets Prison Time For Sex Crimes With Student In Traverse City West School Parking Lot

A man who admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a student in a high school parking lot learned his punishment Friday.

Police arrested Larry Tabbert in December after they caught him talking to a boy on a mobile dating app.

The two met up in the Traverse City West school parking lot.

Tabbert pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

Friday he was sentenced to a minimum of two and half years and up to ten years in prison.