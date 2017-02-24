Memorial Planned For Traverse City West Coach Who Unexpectedly P - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Memorial Planned For Traverse City West Coach Who Unexpectedly Passed Away

Posted: Updated:

A memorial is planned this weekend for a Traverse City West High School coach who passed away this week.

Friends, family and players of Mike Wilde will celebrate his life this Sunday.

The celebration of life is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TC West High School.

Wilde passed away in his sleep Tuesday

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will be there Sunday as the community remembers Coach Wilde.