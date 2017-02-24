President Trump Signs Executive Order On Regulatory Reform

President Donald Trump signed another executive order Friday. This time, on regulatory reform.

The order establishes federal agency task forces aimed at finding which regulations should be changed or dropped.

President Trump told reporters regulations will be judged by a simple test: Do the regulations make life better or safer for U.S. workers or consumers, or do they restrict business?

This comes as certain media outlets were turned away from a White House press briefing Friday.

It’s an act that coincides with President Trump's blasts at the media.

“I'm against the people that make up stories and make up sources. They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name,” said Mr. Trump.

The White House blocked the New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and CNN from attending the briefing, while conservative media outlets Breitbart News and The Washington Times were accepted.