Alpena Firefighter Falls Through Floor Putting Out House Fire

Alpena firefighters say one of their own fell through a floor trying to put out a house fire.

Crews say the fire started around 2:00 Friday morning in Alpena.

The firefighter that had fallen through the floor to the basement had only minor injuries and escaped the fire himself.

No one else was hurt from the fire.

Firefighters have not said how the house fire started, but say it took them about seven hours to put out.