MTM On The Road: 7th Annual Traverse City Restaurant Week Feb. 26 - Mar. 4

For seven days you can experience the dining culture of Traverse City with an affordable twist. From Sunday, February 26th through Saturday March 4th, over forty restaurants participate by offering a 3-course specialty menu at $30 per person. Feel like capturing your foodie moment? Instagram a photo of your meal using #TCRW and you're entered to win a $50 gift card to Downtown Traverse City. And if you're especially lucky this 7th Annual Traverse City Restaurant Week, you might win $2100 in $50 dining certificates to participating restaurants by entering here. Sample your way through the National Cherry Capital all morning with our On The Road crew!