Pres. Trump Pledges To Keep Campaign Promises At CPAC

President Donald Trump addressed the annual conservative conference CPAC Friday, during his first 100 days in office.

Last year as a candidate, the president was a no-show at CPAC.

Now, he's pledging to make good on the campaign promises that helped him get elected.

Many conservatives are eager to see tax reform and the end of the Affordable Care Act.

With Republicans in control of Congress, they're excited to make strides in their agenda.

Many conference attendees admit President Trump wasn't their first choice, but are optimistic now.

“Yesterday I sat in a room, and they asked us how many people supported Trump before the election, and it was about 40 percent. How about now? And it was 100 percent,” said George Braun, a conference attendee.