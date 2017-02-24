Grand Traverse Co. Man Sentenced To Decades in Prison for Sexual - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Man Sentenced To Decades in Prison for Sexually Abusing Child

A Grand Traverse County man will spend decades in prison for sexually abusing a young girl.  

The sheriff's office says Gerald Gethicker sexually assaulted a girl between the ages of 6 and 10.

Friday he was sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison.

He was arrested in November after pleading guilty last month to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct to someone under 13.

His other charges were dismissed.