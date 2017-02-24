Little Tikes Recalls Toddler Swings Over Fall Hazard

Little Tikes issuing a massive recall of toddler swings.

The company says they're recalling 540,000 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure pink toddler swings.

The swing's seat can break, causing your child to fall.

So far, Little Tikes says it's received more than 100 reports of breaks, and nearly 40 injured kids.

The swings involved were made between 2009 and 2014, and were sold both in stores and online.

Parents are asked to stop using the swing and contact Little Tikes for credit toward a different product.

For more information on this recall, click here.