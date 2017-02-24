Hometown Tourist: Fieldguide Farmhouse

Fieldguide Farmhouse is an icon in the Central Lake area.

The stone home has been known for more than 100 years around the Chain of Lakes region and now is a brand new B&B with a twist.

Their tagline, “accommodating adventure” caters to guests who want a unique stay.

Whether it’s a snowshoe and hike on the property or curling up with a book all day by the fire, your complimentary happy hour is an opportunity to meet other guests.

Kalin and Erin visited to learn more about the owner, and her story in this week’s Hometown Tourist.