Brewvine: Workshop Brewing Company - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: Workshop Brewing Company

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Love Workshop Brewing Company in Traverse City?

Now you can take a taste of it home with you as they begin to bottle and can their famous beers.

Their commitment to community stays in the can, with artwork done by local artists.

Kalin and Erin visited to learn more in this week’s Brewvine.