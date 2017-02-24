Sights and Sounds: Majestic View Above the Manistee River

In this update, a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents in Grand Traverse County pleaded guilty.

In this update, a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents in Grand Traverse County pleaded guilty.

Multiple people in Sault Ste. Marie say windows on their cars and homes were shot at with BB guns.

Multiple people in Sault Ste. Marie say windows on their cars and homes were shot at with bb guns.

* Evening Showers * Sct. PM Showers Memorial Day * Cool & Damp Tuesday and Wednesday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Low - High Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ This Evening: Early showers end by 7pm as the sun returns for many before sunset. Plan on temps in the 50s and 60s with patchy fog. Tonight: An isolated...