Man Accused Of Murdering 14-Month-Old Newaygo County Girl

Deputies arrested a man they say abused and killed a 14-month-old Newaygo County baby girl.

The baby death investigation began after CPS responded to an unresponsive child at a home in Newaygo on Feb. 14.

Baby Laylah Heether later died from her injuries.

Laylah's stepfather, Wayne Brown, is charged with first-degree child abuse and first-degree murder.

Court documents say Brown was home with Laylah when it happened.

He is set to appear in court again in April, and his bond was denied.