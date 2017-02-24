Man Killed in Presque Isle County ATV Rollover - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Killed in Presque Isle County ATV Rollover

A man died in Presque Isle County after deputies say the ATV he was riding rolled onto him.

Deputies say Henry Leask Jr. died Thursday night from the rollover.

When first responders found Leask, he was already dead at the scene.

Deputies say alcohol and speed are factors in the deadly ATV rollover.