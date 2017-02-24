Charlevoix County Man Sentenced To Jail For Resisting Arrest, Driving Drunk

A Charlevoix County man who resisted deputies trying to arrest him after being pulled over was sentenced to jail Friday.

Jared Martin is going to jail for six months for the incident last October.

It started when they pulled him over in Charlevoix County, driving on a flat tire.

A bottle of brandy was found in his car and Martin later blew a .17.

When deputies tried to arrest him, Jared pulled away and they fired their tasers twice.

Jared Martin pleaded guilty to drunk driving and resisting arrest.

His father, Steve Martin arrived at the scene during the incident and was shot after deputies say he drove his truck at them.

Steve Martin's case is still pending.