Grand Traverse County Man Accused of Stealing From Unlocked Cars

Grand Traverse County deputies believe they have found a man who was stealing from unlocked cars.

They arrested Dylan Porter Wednesday on two counts of larceny of a firearm and felony firearm.

To recover stolen items, investigators searched three homes, two in Grand Traverse and one in Leelanau County.

Deputies found two stolen guns as well as power tools, clothing and jewelry.

If you noticed anything missing from your car, you are asked to call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 995-5000.