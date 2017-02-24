Portion of US-31 in Grand Traverse Co. Closed for Utility Pole R - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Portion of US-31 in Grand Traverse Co. Closed for Utility Pole Replacement

Part of US-31 in Grand Traverse County between Smoke and Porter and Pirate's Cove is closed.

The Grand Traverse County Road Commission says they are closing the east- and south-bound lanes Friday morning because crews are replacing a utility pole that was damaged in an accident.

They say motorists can expect delays.

The lane is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.