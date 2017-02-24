Breaking: JCPenney To Close Over 100 Stores - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Breaking: JCPenney To Close Over 100 Stores

JCPenney has announced it will be closing between 130 and 140 store locations over the next few months.

The retailer says the closures are a move to optimize its national retail operations.

JCPenney has not yet announced which locations are on the chopping block.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader for more details about these closures both on air and online.