Messy Winter Weather In Northern Michigan Causes Power Outages, Flight Delays At TVC

More than 700 Consumers Energy and Great Lakes Energy customers in Roscommon, Mecosta, Midland, Osceola and Oceana counties are in the dark as messy winter weather makes its way through the area.

Traverse City is getting hit hard by the storm.

TVC has flights delayed for about an hour.

In Grand Traverse County, just two days ago we were enjoying temperatures in the 60s. Now we’re standing in about 3 inches of snow.

And it's not just any kind of snow.

Thursday night we got a little bit of everything: wet heavy snow, rain and freezing rain, which made for some nasty road conditions.

Central dispatch says they got several weather related calls Friday morning.

It seems like the snow is letting up and it's just rain right now but, as always, they say be careful and drive slowly.

