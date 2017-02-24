Flint Charter School Closes After Bullet Hits Public Transit Bus - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Flint Charter School Closes After Bullet Hits Public Transit Bus Window

A charter school in Flint is closed Friday after a bullet hit a public transit bus with students on board.

Police say a bullet broke a rear window on a Mass Transportation Authority bus Thursday afternoon on the city's south-east side.

School officials say they closed down to ensure student safety and to give authorities time to investigate. 

More than 30 children were on board, but luckily no one was injured.