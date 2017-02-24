MTM On The Road: Great Indoor Folk Festival in Traverse City
Posted:
Updated:
This Sunday, February 26th, the Mercado at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons will be filled with the toe-tapping sounds of acoustic guitar, fiddle and ukulele. The Great Indoor Folk Festival is a free-to-public interactive concert with over 100 local musicians performing live on 8 different stages. This year the event celebrates its 9th annual festival with an expected turnout of about 1,000 music lovers. Join us on Michigan This Morning as we preview the artists' offerings this weekend!
