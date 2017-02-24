MTM On The Road: Great Indoor Folk Festival in Traverse City

In this update, a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents in Grand Traverse County pleaded guilty.

In this update, a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents in Grand Traverse County pleaded guilty.

Multiple people in Sault Ste. Marie say windows on their cars and homes were shot at with BB guns.

Multiple people in Sault Ste. Marie say windows on their cars and homes were shot at with bb guns.

After much anticipation and just in time for holiday travel, the Mackinac Bridge accepts credit cards.

After much anticipation and just in time for holiday travel, the Mackinac Bridge accepts credit cards.

* Scattered Showers & Storms * Some Showers Possible Memorial Day * Cool & Damp Tuesday and Wednesday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Low - Moderate Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Your Sunday: Scattered showers and storms are developing across the region this afternoon. These showers and storms will continue to ...