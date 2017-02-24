Healthy Living: Food Safety Mistakes At Home

Not following simple food-handling practices at home can be a recipe for disaster.
A study from Kansas State University found that 90 percent of home chefs drop the ball when it comes to food safety.
In today's Healthy Living, Katie Boomgaard shows us some simple actions people can take to keep everyone safe
Joe Kivett also says that if you get food delivered from the now popular meals kit services, like Blue Apron or Plated, to make sure the package is not damaged and the meals are not in the danger zone for more than two hours.
