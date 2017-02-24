Broken Power Pole Leaves Thousands In The Dark In Montcalm County

Nearly 4,500 Consumers Energy customers are in the dark in Montcalm County.

Consumers says the outage was caused by a broken power pole which fell on some power lines Friday morning.

It's not clear right now what caused the pole to break or where it happened, but a majority of the outages appear to be in the Greenville area.

Consumers hopes to have power restored by 7:15 Friday morning.

