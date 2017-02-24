Broken Power Pole Leaves Thousands In The Dark In Montcalm County

Posted: Saturday, May 27 2017 6:16 PM EDT 2017-05-27 22:16:04 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 27 2017 6:16 PM EDT 2017-05-27 22:16:04 GMT
A moment decades in the making for an 89-year-old World War 2 Veteran.
A moment decades in the making for an 89-year-old World War 2 Veteran.
Posted: Friday, May 26 2017 12:00 PM EDT 2017-05-26 16:00:01 GMT Updated: Friday, May 26 2017 12:03 PM EDT 2017-05-26 16:03:54 GMT
Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday.
Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday.
Posted: Friday, May 26 2017 11:19 PM EDT 2017-05-27 03:19:11 GMT Updated: Friday, May 26 2017 11:19 PM EDT 2017-05-27 03:19:11 GMT
In this update, a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents in Grand Traverse County pleaded guilty.
In this update, a daughter accused of trying to kill her parents in Grand Traverse County pleaded guilty.
Posted: Saturday, May 27 2017 3:24 PM EDT 2017-05-27 19:24:21 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 27 2017 3:25 PM EDT 2017-05-27 19:25:16 GMT
Multiple people in Sault Ste. Marie say windows on their cars and homes were shot at with bb guns.
Multiple people in Sault Ste. Marie say windows on their cars and homes were shot at with BB guns.
Posted: Thursday, May 25 2017 5:30 PM EDT 2017-05-25 21:30:33 GMT Updated: Thursday, May 25 2017 5:30 PM EDT 2017-05-25 21:30:33 GMT
After much anticipation and just in time for holiday travel, the Mackinac Bridge accepts credit cards.
After much anticipation and just in time for holiday travel, the Mackinac Bridge accepts credit cards.
Posted: Friday, May 26 2017 5:04 PM EDT 2017-05-26 21:04:43 GMT Updated: Friday, May 26 2017 5:04 PM EDT 2017-05-26 21:04:43 GMT
A man was convicted of operating a plane while drunk in federal court.
A man was convicted of operating a plane while drunk in federal court.
* Scattered Showers & Storms * Some Showers Possible Memorial Day * Cool & Damp Tuesday and Wednesday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Low - Moderate Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Your Sunday: Scattered showers and storms are developing across the region this afternoon. These showers and storms will continue to ... * Scattered Showers & Storms * Some Showers Possible Memorial Day * Cool & Damp Tuesday and Wednesday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Low - Moderate Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Your Sunday: Scattered showers and storms are developing across the region this afternoon. These showers and storms will continue to ... Posted: Saturday, May 27 2017 3:45 PM EDT 2017-05-27 19:45:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 27 2017 3:46 PM EDT 2017-05-27 19:46:47 GMT
Lt. Governor Brian Calley has been teasing a 'major announcement' for about a month now.
Lt. Governor Brian Calley has been teasing a 'major announcement' for about a month now.
Posted: Friday, May 26 2017 11:56 AM EDT 2017-05-26 15:56:34 GMT Updated: Friday, May 26 2017 12:07 PM EDT 2017-05-26 16:07:10 GMT
Investigators say a Manistee man is charged in Wexford County with a dozen counts of sexually abusing children.
Investigators say a Manistee man is charged in Wexford County with a dozen counts of sexually abusing children.
Posted: Friday, May 26 2017 5:28 PM EDT 2017-05-26 21:28:36 GMT Updated: Friday, May 26 2017 8:22 PM EDT 2017-05-27 00:22:50 GMT
In this update, a former Boyne City church director convicted of secretly recording teenage girls while showering will spend years behind bars.
In this update, a former Boyne City church director convicted of secretly recording teenage girls while showering will spend years behind bars.