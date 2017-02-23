Armory Youth Project To Hold Open House In Manistee

Manistee will get a sneak peek at a new facility for young people this weekend.

The Armory Youth Project is holding an open house from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Community members are invited to come to the armory and see all the planned renovations, set to be finished this June.

Project Director Robert Carpenter also encourages kids to come in and talk about what services they want to see offered.

“One of the big things we're looking for is as students come through, we want their opinion. We love the adults, but we also want student opinions on what they want to see happen here, as this is a center for them,” Carpenter said.