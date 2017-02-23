Chippewa County Home Damaged By Fire - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Chippewa County Home Damaged By Fire

Several fire crews in Chippewa County battled a house fire Thursday night.

The fire was located on Six Mile Road and M-129 in Dafter Township near Sault Ste. Marie.

At this time, police have not said if anyone was hurt.

