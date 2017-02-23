Kalkaska's Cornell's Crossing Hallmark Store Closing In March

“This turn out is astounding,” says Sue Cornell.

A mom and pop store will close its doors after nearly four decades in business.

Cornell's Crossing in Kalkaska began as a pharmacy, eventually turning into a Hallmark store.

It opened in 1978.

The Hallmark and craft store is a place many know and love.

But after 39 years, Sue Cornell is looking to retire, with a grandchild on the way.

The store is having a going out of business liquidation sale.

Sue says it’s a bittersweet change.

“I knew these shoppers were good and I knew they paid attention, but I had no idea they would retire so quickly. We need to empty the store and they are just helping me do that.”

The business is selling every item on their shelves, along with the shelves themselves and wooden cabinets used in the store.

They'll officially close on March 31.