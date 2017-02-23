Remembering Evan: Community Raising Money for Traverse City Family

“I'm thinking he is up there building the biggest pink Lego castle ever. I think that's what he is doing right now,” says Andrea Matusik.

Remembering Evan.

A community rallying around a boy's family in their time of need.

10 year old Evan Matusik was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015.

In January, doctors gave Evan six months to live.

At the beginning of February, Evan went on a make a wish trip to LEGOLAND Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium downstate.

We were there as his fourth and fifth grade friends at Traverse Heights Elementary School sent him off.

Less than a week later, Evan passed away.

Now his community is rallying around his mom, to help with expenses she may be faced with.

9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington have a look at how the community is raising money, and what you can do to help.

Cookies, brownies and cupcakes. Sweet treats in memory of a sweet boy, who lost his battle with cancer earlier this month.

“She needs a soft place to land. She’s had to be strong for two years and now is her time to grieve,” says Kim Hall.

Before Thursday evening, Kim Hall had never before met Andrea Matusik. But, like many others in the neighborhood, she knew who Evan was.

“We were outside playing one day and it was really great. He was out there with the other kids playing and he never said to them, I have cancer, I’m sick. He was just who he was and it was great. And he really made an impact on me,” says Kim Hall.

That’s why Kim says she had to do something. Gathering donations of bottles and cans, along with a small bake sale. In just two days, she's raised more than $300.

“It’s not the money. It's the community. It’s seeing that we live in a community of good people, and that makes you feel good to know,” Kim continues.

“All this, all this love and support really testifies to the fact that he was a very loved boy,” says Andrea.

Evan's Mom Andrea says she couldn't be more thankful in her time of loss.

“The community that we have here has been so helpful. They've done a whole lot for me and I don't expect, you don't expect this. He touched a whole lot of people,” Andrea says.

But its Evan's love she is missing most.

“I took a couple weeks to kind of process things. I have my days when I go well could I have done more. Did I do enough and then you have days when you’re walking around and you see things that make you smile. They just brought some things back from school, and I found in it a letter and list of what he wanted to be when he grew up,” Andrea goes on.

The bake sale and can donations will run through 7 pm on Friday.

You can make a monetary donation or drop off your cans and bottles at The Village Glen Apartments Clubhouse in Traverse City.